MOREHEAD — Morehead State University’s Office of Alumni Relations & Development has announced the Fall 2023 J.B. Blakeman Memorial Scholarship Fund recipients.

The scholarship recipients are David “DJ” Modaff, Colten Perkins, Nathan Smith, and Samuel “Hayden” Topping. Additionally, the New Flyer Scholarship, designed for a new first-year student, was awarded to Nicholas Armstrong.

David “DJ” Modaff from Morehead is a strategic communications major. He currently serves as the vice president of recruitment for Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Colten Perkins of Morehead is an Exercise Science major. He has previously served as the vice president of finance and vice president of recruitment in Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Nathan Smith of Hazard is a history major and a legal studies minor. He has served as risk management and vice president of programming for Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Samuel “Hayden” Topping of Worthington is a biomedical science major. He is the chapter president of membership development for the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Nicholas Armstrong of Frankfort is a sophomore physics major. Sigma Phi recognized him as the best new member for 2022-23 for being an active fraternity member and helping with philanthropy events.

Honoring the memory of Jeffrey Scott “J.B.” Blakeman led to the establishment of the Blakeman Scholarship in his memory in 2012. A graduate of Morehead State University with an industrial technology degree, he was a devoted member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and a big brother to the Chi Omega sorority.

As an avid lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and practicing wildlife photography. Blakeman loved golfing and was a member of the Eagle Trace Men’s Golf Association and a proud supporter of Rowan County and Morehead State athletics. He passed away in September 2011 at the age of 52.

If you want to establish a scholarship or make a planned gift commitment, contact MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 606-783-2033, email [email protected], or visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu.