The regular meeting of the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club was called to order by the Lions Club President at 7 p.m. at the Lions Clubhouse.

President Mike Merrill called the Sept. 19 meeting of the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club to order at 7 p.m. Debbie Merrill led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Lesley Mayberry provided the invocation.

Lesley Mayberry read the Secretary’s Report from Sept. 5. Debbie Merrill made a motion to accept the minutes as read. Vanessea Stevenson seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Vanessea Stevenson read the Treasurer’s Report. Treasurer’s Report is available upon request.

Debbie Merrill made a motion to accept the Treasurer’s Report as read. James Stevenson seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Old Business:

Debbie Merrill informed the club that there were 139 entries in the horse show. Lesley Mayberry told the club that they were contacted by a reporter for the Flemingsburg Gazette via Facebook Messenger.

The reporter wanted permission to use photos of the horse show from the club’s Facebook page to include in an article in the Gazette. Debbie Merrill said The Ledger Independent called her for an interview about the horse show.

New Business:

Debbie Merrill told the club that the refrigerator needed to be replaced. She did some price checks at local businesses, but the club will continue to do price checks before a decision is made.

Mike Merrill told the club that new speakers are needed before the next horse show. The club will check the prices of new speakers before deciding.

Bill Bell won the coin lottery. Debbie Merrill made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Vanessea Stevenson and Allen Mayberry, Sr. seconded the motion. Motion passed.

Meeting adjourned.