Maysville Pickers-n-Grinners Festival and Open-Air Market will host the Berea Festival Dancers, a Folk Dance Troupe, on Sept. 30 at noon in Limestone Park, located at the corner of Limestone and Second Streets, in Maysville.

The young group performs dances from historical eras including the Regency and U.S. Antebellum Periods, along with English Country and Ritual, Danish, Irish, and Appalachian Dances.

Their lively renditions are researched to represent the culture or time period being exhibited and costumed, as accurately as possible. Their goal is to leave their audience interested not only in dance but in history and cultural exploration.

On a delightful local note, our own Bradley Day, of Bradley’s Boutique & Haberdashery, was a Berea Dancer while in college there. He traveled as a troupe member and remarked that his experience in Denmark was such an eye-opener for him.

The culture was very relaxed in the villages in which they entertained, but his fondest memory was performing for the Queen of Denmark.

Past tours have been as global as Denmark and China. Future educational tours include Nevada & Nebraska, nationally, and Denmark and Ireland, and internationally.

This weekend they will be featured in Maysville among many artist and artisan vendors, amidst the historically based statues of Simon Kenton, Daniel Boone, Tecumseh, and the buffalo cow and calf.

Their work ethic is second only to their altruistic service, where they feed the disadvantaged from a church at which they practice. Community dances are held in Berea, where they teach by example and are fun for their local folks. Their motto for events is ‘This is how community happens’.

It will be a cultural treat for audience and vendors, alike, to have this internationally performing troupe in Maysville at the Pickers-n-Grinners Festival and Open-Air Market in Limestone Park, this Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., scheduled between SAM Huff & tuff enuff and the Huff Twins.