Preventive care is a key factor in maintaining your overall health.

Annual well visits and health screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies can help you and your provider stay on top of any health issues that may arise before they become serious.

They also allow you to develop a good provider-patient relationship and play an important role in helping you stay on the road to good health.

It’s time to talk to your provider about your yearly wellness check-up. From check-ups to screenings to surgeries, Meadowview Regional Medical Center is here to help.

Whether you need something as routine as a vaccination, mammogram, or colonoscopy—or you’ve delayed a surgery, like a hernia repair, foot or ankle surgery, or knee or hip replacement—now is the time to take care of yourself.

By taking care of these items before the end of the year, you’re not just watching out for your health – you’re also making good use of your insurance benefits.

And if you’ve met your deductible, your out-of-pocket expenses could be minimal, or even zero.

Beyond the importance of preventive care, it’s also a good idea to not delay on surgeries or procedures you may need – whether it’s a joint replacement, hernia repair, wound care, or other procedures.

Staying on top of needed procedures and avoiding any unnecessary delays can help you get back to doing what you love sooner.

If you’ve been putting off care, these last months of the year are a great time to schedule your preventive care or procedure – before your insurance deductible resets in January.

To learn more call 800.424.DOCS or visit us online at MeadowviewRegional.com.