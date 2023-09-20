Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning Sept. 17.

On this day in 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America.

Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, DAR spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing. After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17 – 23, on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law.

Local chapters of NSDAR celebrate with many events to honor this founding document.

Our local Limestone Chapter, Maysville, has placed displays in schools, libraries, and other community locations.

Proclamation signings, educational presentations, broadcast interviews and outdoor signage denoting Constitution Week.