MOREHEAD — Morehead State University’s Department of History, Philosophy, Politics, Global Studies and Legal Studies is again sponsoring several events in honor of Constitution Day.

On Monday, Sept. 18, there will be a presentation on both the recently concluded and upcoming terms of the Supreme Court (i.e., the 2022-23 term and the upcoming 2023-24 term).

Assistant Professor of Legal Studies David Grise and C.J. Nunley, staff attorney for Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, will serve as panelists highlighting important constitutional cases from last year and previewing the constitutional cases on the docket for the upcoming year.

The event will occur from 1 to 3 p.m. in Room 310 of the Adron Doran University Center.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, a public reading of the U.S. Constitution will be at the Little Bell Tower at noon. Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Jason Adkins will lead the reading.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, there will be a public lecture by Judge Cole Adams Maier, Chief Circuit Judge, Kentucky’s 25th Judicial Circuit, titled “The Constitution, Law and the Judiciary.” It will be at 12:30 p.m. in Rader Hall, Room 112.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the presentation “The Supreme Court as Constitutional Guardian: A Reassessment” will examine the Supreme Court’s role in American government and society.

Topics discussed will include what the Supreme Court does, what it should do, and how it fulfills its role as constitutional guardian today, placing that in some historical context.

Panelists will include Assistant Professor of History Dr. Benjamin Fitzpatrick from History, Associate Professor of Philosophy Dr. Charles Prusik, Political Science Lecturer Dr. Erik Lewis, and Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Douglas Mock.

Associate Professor of History Dr. Tom Kiffmeyer will be the panel’s moderator. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 329 of ADUC.

“Constitution Day – September 17 – celebrates the remarkable governing document that was signed on that date in 1787 in Philadelphia. At Morehead State, we have a long tradition of a week of activities, including public lectures, panel discussions, and a Supreme Court review, and we’ve strived both to make these events reflective of current discussions in the public square and to lead those discussions into new territory,” Mock said. “Our week of activities this year continues and builds on that tradition. All are welcome and encouraged to come to these public events. We seek to contribute to the civic education of the community and to provoke thought, but these events will also be fun and well worth your time.”

For more information or to explore MSU’s Department of History, Philosophy, Politics, Global Studies and Legal Studies programs, email [email protected] or call 606-783-2655.