September 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Dylan Mattingly, 19, vehicle a nuisance, noisy, etc, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, notice October 17.

Jordan Marquis Brangers, 28, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear DOT.

Brian Ashley Bravard, 37, no brake lights (passenger vehicles), careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing October 10.

Richard Christopher Lambert, 40, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Nicholas D. Meyer, 30, speeding 19 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Danielle Renee Niemeier, 41, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, theft by deception two counts, pretrial conference October 24.

Gabriel Irwin, 18, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference October 24.

Gabriel Irwin, 18, second-degree fleeing or evading police, person 18-20 possess/purchase/attain purchase/have another purchase alcohol, pretrial conference October 24.