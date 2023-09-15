MOREHEAD — Morehead State University’s MSU at Mt. Sterling campus is celebrating 20 years this month and marked the occasion by creating a scholarship endowment in honor of the regional campus’ first director, Dr. Janet Kenney.

The Dr. Janet Kenney Scholarship Endowment was created at a special celebration to celebrate 20 years of the MSU at Mt. Sterling campus. Held on Thursday, Sept. 7, the event had nearly 150 guests in attendance and highlighted the campus’ impact on students and the Mt. Sterling community over the last two decades.

The event raised nearly $7,000 to help create the new scholarship.

Dr. Kenney was instrumental in the early successes of the regional campus and served as its first director. She served as director from 2003 to 2014. Before that, she was a professor of communication and chair of the then-named Department of Communication and Theatre at MSU.

During the surprise announcement, she received a plaque to honor her devoted service to the MSU at Mt. Sterling campus. The Dr. Janet Kenney Scholarship Endowment is for students studying at MSU at Mt. Sterling.

“It was a wonderful night to celebrate with alumni and friends the importance and significance of MSU’s Mt. Sterling family,” said Rick Hesterberg (Class of 1980), vice president for University Advancement. “This community and campus continue to be a testament to the power of education, unity, and the enduring spirit of our shared journey over the past two decades.”

View a photo gallery from the event at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjATWze. A video can be found at https://youtu.be/lSMbIquEtpw.

To financially contribute to support the Dr. Janet Kenney Scholarship Endowment, visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu/kenney