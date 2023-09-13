Maysville Community and Technical College will be hosting Express Enrollment events throughout the fall semester to register students for spring 2024.

Dates include Oct. 4, Nov. 1, and Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to speak with an advisor, resolve account issues, meet with representatives from financial aid, learn about opportunities with Student Support Services, and get assistance with transcripts.

“Even though the fall semester just began, it’s not too early to be thinking about the spring,” said Jessica Kern, Chief Officer of Enrollment and Student Services. “Registration for spring 2024 begins on Oct. 1, so we wanted to host these Express Enrollment events throughout the remainder of the semester to help our students get off on the right foot and have their best chance for success.”

Express Enrollment will be happening at all four campus locations (Maysville, Mt. Sterling, Morehead, and Cynthiana).

To fill out an application for admission, or to schedule an appointment for Express Enrollment, visit https://maysville.kctcs.edu/express.