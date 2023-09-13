MOREHEAD — A Kentucky poet and former educator will visit Morehead State for a poetry workshop, reading, and book signing on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Willie Carver (Class of 2006 and 2010) will hold a poetry workshop in Breckinridge Hall, room 217, from 2 to 4 p.m.

He will have a discussion and book signing from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Adron Doran University Center theater, featuring his new work, “Gay Poems for Red States.”

Carver will read from his collection of queer narrative poetry and will discuss hope as a necessary concept in meaningful, community-based advocacy.

He will discuss his experiences winning Teacher of the Year, testifying before the U.S. Congress, leaving K-12 education, and advocating for some of Kentucky’s most vulnerable youth.

Carver earned a bachelor’s degree in English and French literature and culture from MSU in 2006, a master’s degree in French and English teaching in 2010, and has completed post-graduate work in English language and literature.

In addition to being named Teacher of the Year, Carver was named the 2022 Kentucky Department of Education Teacher Ambassador and recipient of the 2021 University of Kentucky Teachers Who Make a Difference Award.

“People will have the opportunity to enjoy poignant poetry, meet the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, and reflect upon LGBT lives in red states,” said Dr. Bernadette Barton, director of the gender studies program at MSU.

The events are free and open to the public.

Learn more about MSU’s gender studies program by emailing Director Dr. Bernadette Barton at [email protected] or calling 606-783-2710.