AUGUSTA — The St. Augustine Church would like to thank the community’s efforts in putting on its 55th annual St. Augustine Summer Festival.

The festival was a great success.

Several raffle prizes were given out during the festival. There were six places for prize winners.

The first place prize of $2,500 was won by Beverly Hay, second place $1,000 went to Beth Reeves, third place $500 went to Rev. Joseph Shelton, fourth place handmade quilt went to Ed Kearns, fifth place $250 Tom Day, sixth place $100 grocery certificate to IGA in Augusta to Evelyn Bess.

Thank church thanks everybody involved in the festival.