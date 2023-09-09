MOREHEAD — The U.S. Department of Education recently appointed Dr. Rebecca Roach, assistant professor of education, as a Regional Advisory Committees member for the Comprehensive Center Program for the Appalachia RAC.

MSU’s Ernst and Sara Lane Volgenau College of Education is a hub for the Rural School Collaborative.

Roach is the director of MSU’s Appalachian Future Educator program, a part of the RSC. Dr. April Miller, dean of the College of Education, nominated Roach for the role.

Roach’s extensive experience as an educator in Eastern Kentucky and her passion for the region fuels her involvement with teachers in surrounding communities.

“My family’s roots are in Eastern Kentucky, and I love this region,” Roach said. “I feel a deep sense of loyalty and commitment to where we are from.”

As a representative, Roach will objectively gather and organize information and stakeholders’ views. She will also attend committee meetings and engage in needs-sensing activities with education stakeholders.

“I am so proud to represent Appalachia in my service. I hope to collect and provide data that will help inform the Department of Education’s decisions,” Roach said. “Our educators, children, families, and communities deserve to have their needs met by our government, and this outreach is a way to make this happen. It is an honor to serve.”

Roach can be reached at [email protected].

To learn more about MSU’s College of Education programs, email [email protected] or call 606-783-2162.