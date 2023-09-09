MOREHEAD — The Morehead State University Foundation is honored to announce the establishment of the Emily Randall Colclough Memorial Scholarship.

Emily Colclough, the scholarship namesake, passed away unexpectedly in February 2022.

She graduated from Sayre School in Lexington. She was a member of the National Honors Society and earned the College Board Advanced Placement Scholar Award, and Alumni Award.

She received a Provost Scholarship to attend the University of Kentucky, where she majored in history and economics.

Not only was she recognized for her academic achievements throughout her educational career, but she had a deep-rooted love for animals and left behind three cherished pets.

To honor her memory and love for animals, Colclough’s mother, Elizabeth, created a generous scholarship fund at Morehead State. The timing of the scholarship coincided with her late daughter’s 30th birthday.

“I am honored to be able to help students with their educational journey,” Elizabeth said. “Emily’s love for animals was an important part of her life. She was such an upbeat and positive light in the world. She was once described as lighting the room up on the darkest of days. I hope that this scholarship brings a bright light to the students that it supports. Celebrating her legacy and providing scholarships in her name to others who love animals is something that is so special to me.”

This scholarship supports juniors and seniors pursuing a veterinary sciences or veterinary technology degree. Applicants must be from MSU’s 22-county service region and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above.

The 2023-24 scholarship recipient is Annika Weaver, a veterinary science major from Richmond.

“I have always had an interest in science,” Weaver said. “Animals, in particular, are fascinating and important to our daily lives. I am honored to receive this scholarship as it will have a tremendous impact on my education.”

For more information on this scholarship or to create your endowment, contact MSU’s Office of Alumni Relations and Development by calling 606-783-2033 or emailing [email protected].

To learn more about MSU’s Veterinary Sciences programs, contact [email protected] or 606-783-2662.