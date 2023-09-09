NAMI Buffalo Trace Affiliate will hold an Advocacy Walk, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Cummins Nature Preserve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The theme of this Walk is Fighting Stigma One Step at A Time and will be held In Memory of Sonny Hay and Russ Glenn.

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness and advocacy about this highly stigmatized topic. In addition to shifting public perception, we use this month to spread hope and vital information to people affected by suicide.

Our goal is ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.

Suicide thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition.

While suicidal thoughts are common, they should not be considered normal, and they often indicate more serious issues.

Deborah Weber, LCSW with Primary Plus will be the opening speaker, Comprehend, Inc. will host an Individual Placement and Support-Supported Employment display, the Hay Boys from Bracken County will provide music, and there will be a Cornhole Tournament.

Please consider attending this event to raise awareness and offer support to anyone affected by suicide.

The Walk is a free event, no teams necessary, with door prizes being given.

Please contact Greg Conway at 606-748-5165 for Cornhole Tournament inquires.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.