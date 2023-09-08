MOREHEAD — Former Morehead State University President Dr. Morris Norfleet passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center at 92.

Norfleet was inaugurated as MSU’s eighth president in 1977 and served until 1984. Before serving as president, Norfleet worked for 26 years as an administrator, starting his MSU career as the director of student teaching in 1962 and later becoming the vice president of research and development.

During his tenure, he served as a special consultant of corporate relations for the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and as chair of the Jesse Stuart Foundation Board of Directors.

Morris graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1952 and began teaching in Spiceland, Indiana. He then obtained his Doctor of Philosophy from Purdue University in 1962.

Norfleet was a faithful Christian who served as a church deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He participated in numerous mission trips to Russia, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Djibouti, Brazil, and eastern Kentucky.

In 2006, he received the Missionary of the Year award in Kentucky.

Morris is survived by his wife of more than 70 years, Loistene Tarter Norfleet; a son, Douglas Lee (Lora Lee) Norfleet of Nancy; a grandson, Brandon Lee Norfleet of Nashville, TN, and a granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Norfleet of Louisville.

At 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept.7, a funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. John Piercy officiating. Interment will be in the Norfleet Cemetery.

A visitation will be held after 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Gideons International in memory of Morris Norfleet.