MOREHEAD — Morehead State University students will be ready to welcome loved ones to campus for a special weekend this month. MSU will hold its annual Family Weekend on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16.

The University will plan two days’ worth of campus activities for Eagle students and families. The Family Weekend schedule also includes events in downtown Morehead.

“We have several fun activities that families can do together, such as the Eagle Family Carnival and the Eagle Family Brunch. This year, the carnival is a new event and will offer a lot of carnival games, prizes, food, as well as an 18-hole mini golf course,” said Lora Pace, director of First and Second Year Programs. “Family Weekend is a great opportunity for families to visit campus, see their students, and make lasting memories.”

SCHEDULE:

Friday, Sept. 15

· Check-in, registration and Family Weekend T-shirts – 6-9 p.m., Bell Tower

· Eagle Family Carnival – 7-9 p.m., ADUC Lawn

Saturday, Sept. 16

· Check-in, picking up registration tags and Family Weekend T-shirts – 8:30-10:30 a.m., ADUC Prefontaine Pub

· Eagle Family Brunch – 9-11 a.m., Prefontaine Pub

· Family Association Meeting – 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., ADUC 310

· Morehead Arts & Crafts Festival – 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street

Registration fee is $15 per person and $5 for MSU students.

The fee includes the Eagle Family Carnival, Eagle Family Brunch, Family Weekend T-shirt, a 10 percent discount at the MSU Bookstore, and free access to the Recreation and Wellness Center on Sept. 15-16.

Register online for Family Weekend events.

To learn more about MSU student activities, contact [email protected] or 606-783-2071.