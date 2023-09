September 5, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Travis E. Evans, 49, speeding 25 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Marcos Adolfo Hernandez, 32, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Rayven Taylor Hubbard, 21, failure to give right of way to emergency stopped vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference September 26.

Kashtyn Karter Kimball, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brooke Gabrielle Koury, 28, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance second offense, change of plea October 24.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, change of plea October 24.

Michael Paul Mabry, 30, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Amber D. Odaire, 34, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear DOT.

Cornell G. Tanner, 41, speeding 16 miles per hour over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, notice November 7.

Jeffrey Tyler Vice, 36, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, pretrial conference October 3.

Anthony P. Wagers, 50, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, improper equipment, failure to appear, notice October 3.

Christopher M. Williams, 32, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Richard D. Williams, 38, failure of non owner operator maintain required insurance second or greater offense, change of plea September 26.

Chelcie C. Caskey, 36, obstructing governmental operations, pretrial conference October 3.