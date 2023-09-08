On Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., the Faith Walk Christian Drama Team will present their 2023 drama in the sanctuary of The Shepherd’s House Church at 209 East Third Street in Maysville, across from the Mason County Public Library.

This year, the Faith Walk drama is entitled “Crucified With Christ.” The Faith Walk Christian Drama Team is now celebrating its 20th year as a traveling dramatic ministry of teens and young adults spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and the truth of God’s word through live drama presentations.

According to Sharon Toller, the local coordinator of this event, the Faith Walk Christian Drama Team writes and prepares a new and unique Christian drama every winter and travels performing that drama all year until it’s time for them to develop a new drama for the next year.

The Faith Walk Christian Drama Team is from Morehead, Kentucky. Diana Davis and Cindy McKenzie are the Drama Team co-directors.

This year’s Faith Walk drama includes biblical scenes of The Garden of Eden, The Crucifixion, and The Resurrection. In the light of our modern culture, the drama also includes scenes of young adults struggling with personal issues regarding anger, sadness, and depression along with temptations to use addictive drugs.

As usual, this Faith Walk drama will include a mix of both video drama and live stage drama utilizing black lights, fog, colorful lighting effects, and a variety of dramatic sound effects.

Co-director Diana Davis has said that “As the years passed, the lord has magnified and increased the Team’s abilities with powerful stage presentations and dramatic videos that make up a full-length program filled with drama and passion for what God’s love can do in our lives.”

She went on to say that “God gives us a new program every year, and every new program that God gives us is more powerful than our dramas of previous years.” In explanation, Ms. Davis pointed out that “This entire program is completely guided by the Holy Spirit.”

The presentations of the Faith Walk Christian Drama Team are designed to reach the lost and to encourage Christians to develop a closer relationship with Jesus Christ. The Faith Walk Christian Drama Team performs at many different churches, youth camps, and Christian worship gatherings each year.

Every Faith Walk drama is appropriate for all age groups, and each Faith Walk drama is about an hour in length. The community is invited to attend this Faith Walk drama event, and there is never an admission fee for Faith Walk dramas.