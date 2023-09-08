The regular meeting of the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club was called to order by the Lions Club President at 7 p.m. at the Lions’ Clubhouse.

President Mike Merrill called the Aug. 15, 2023 meeting of the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club to order at 7 p.m. Kat Conley led the Pledge of Allegiance and Anthony Lewis provided the invocation.

The Secretary’s report will be read at the next meeting.

Vanessea Stevenson read the Treasurer’s Report. Treasurer’s Report available upon request. Conley made a motion to accept the Treasurer’s Report as read. Frank Lofton seconded the motion. Motion passed.

Old Business:

Merrill will talk to the water company to see if the water leak is the club’s or if it is the responsibility of the neighboring property. The club will request the inmates to do weed eating and painting on the club property.

New Business:

Merrill suggested that the club look into setting up a pickleball court in the gym during the winter months.

The horse show menu will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and drinks.

Debbie Merrill won the coin lottery. Lofton made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Stevenson seconded the motion. Motion passed.

Meeting adjourned.