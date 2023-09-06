Everyone deserves to feel beautiful and a cancer diagnosis shouldn’t change that.

That’s why the SOMC Cancer Center is offering a program to help those with cancer feel confident in their appearance.

Through Look Good Feel Better, cancer patients will be able to learn a variety of self-care tips and tricks from beauty professionals. Participants will learn how to care for their skin and nails, as well as how to select and care for wigs, scarves, turbans and hats. The workshop will also provide tips for makeup application.

Look Good Feel Better workshops are free and open to all cancer patients undergoing treatment. In order to be part of the program patients need only register at lookgoodfeelbetter.org.

The in-person workshop will be held at 1:30 p.m. on September 13, in the SOMC Cancer Center Conference Room.

Look Good Feel Better is funded by the SOMC Development Foundation’s Cancer Compassion Fund. For more information, call 740-356-7465.