The Tollesboro Lions Club will host it’s 5th Annual Fall Trade Days September 7-10.

A Flea-Market Court Day style event with furniture, tools, arts and crafts, baked items, guns, knives and more. The event has grown steadily recently, with larger crowds of vendors and prospective purchasers appearing each year.

Setup fee is only $30 without electricity and $45 with electricity, with no charge to attend and peruse or to park while visiting.

To reserve a space, contact Richard “Skeeter” Shaw, 606-356-8043 or 606-798-6134.