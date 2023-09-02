Plans are underway for the 2023 Mason County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

The meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Mason County Extension Office.

The Outstanding Youth and Variety Contests will be held in conjunction with the meeting and will be the feature entertainment.

The Guest Speaker for the organization will be Drew Graham, Executive Vice President of Kentucky Farm Bureau.

A steak dinner will be served by the Mason County Cattleman’s Association.

Door prizes will be awarded at the end of the business meeting.

Reservations are required by Sept. 27 by calling the Farm Bureau Office 606-759-0544 or contacting Penny Conley by email at [email protected].

Students who wish to enter the Outstanding Youth Contest must be 14 to 18 years old and members of Mason County Farm Bureau. Students who wish to participate in the Variety Contest must be 9 –to 18 years old and at least one member of the group must be a member of the county farm bureau.

Applications can be obtained at the local high schools or the Farm Bureau Office.

The deadline to enter either contest is Sept. 27, 2023.

Winners of each contest will represent Mason County Farm Bureau in the Kentucky Farm Bureau District Contest to be held in Tollesboro on Oct. 23.

District winners will then participate in the statewide contest to be held in Louisville at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Annual Conference on Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

For information about the Annual Meeting or Youth Contests, please call Sally Walton 606-375-5723 or the office.