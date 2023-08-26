Second Baptist Church in May’s Lick under the pastoral leadership of Rev. L. Rodney Bennett, will celebrate our 168th Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Senior Rev. L. Rodney Bennett will preach at the 11:30 a.m. Morning Worship Service. Guest Preacher for the 3 p.m. service will be Rev. William Garr, Pastor of Seventh Street Christian Church, Paris.

Our theme is “He’ll Do It Every Time” referencing Psalm 46:1-3, 10.

Fellowship meal following Morning Worship Service.

Saturday, Sept. 2, join us at Second Baptist 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. for a fish fry with free hamburgers and hot dogs.

All are welcome to join us at 5005 Raymond Road, May’s Lick along the Historic Brigadier General Charles Young Corridor-home of the BG Charles Young Birth Cabin.