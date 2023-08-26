MOREHEAD — Morehead State University’s Student Government Association elected executive officers for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Student Government Association addresses student concerns, improves the overall quality of student life, and works to make the MSU experience the best for current and future students.

PRESLEY BOYER – PRESIDENT

Presley Boyer is a biomedical science major from Louisa. She has served as an SGA at-large senator for 2020-21 and two terms as vice president of campus involvement for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

She has worked as a peer leader for Student Support Services, a work-study for Accounting and Financial Services, and serves as student regent. She is also on the executive board for the Residence Hall Association as the program coordinator. Boyer is involved in MSU 4 Paws, NRHH, the STEPS program, and the Pre-Med club.

You can contact Boyer via email at [email protected].

CLAYTON ANDERSON – VICE PRESIDENT

Clayton Anderson is a business administration and legal studies student from Stanton. He is currently the president of the Residence Hall Association, a member of Student Alumni Ambassadors, and works as a resident advisor.

He previously served as an at-large representative, the College of Business representative, the vice president of administration during the 2021-22 academic year, and the vice president of finance during the 2022-23 academic year.

You can contact Anderson via email at [email protected].

TESS RUEHRMUND – SECRETARY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

Tess Ruehrmund is a nursing and Spanish double major from Cardington, Ohio. She is a resident advisor and a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and College Democrats.

She has served as an at-large senator during the 2021-22 academic year and as the vice president of administration for the Student Government Association during the 2022-23 academic year.

You can contact Ruehrmund via email at [email protected].

BRADY LAWSON – SECRETARY OF PUBLIC RELATIONS

Brady Lawson is a political science student from Ezel. He currently also serves as the president of the MSU College Democrats. He served on SGA as an at-large representative during the 2021-22 academic year, commuter representative and chief of staff from April 2022 – January 2023, and vice president of public relations since January 2023.

You can contact Lawson via email at [email protected].

EMMA SHERMAN – SECRETARY OF CAMPUS INVOLVEMENT

Emma Sherman is an agribusiness major from Sadieville. She is a sitter for MSU 4 Paws, a member of the Student Alumni Ambassadors, Agribusiness Club, and serves as secretary of the National Residence Hall Honorary. She served in SGA as a first-year representative during the 2022-23 academic year and as chief of staff from January 2023 through April 2023.

You can contact Sherman via email at [email protected].

To learn more about SGA, contact [email protected] or 606-783-2071.