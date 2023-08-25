Maysville Community and Technical College is proud to partner with leading companies in the region to strengthen our area’s workforce while improving access to higher earning potential.

Businesses in Kentucky’s key sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, skilled trades and many others that are committed to attainable education and investing in their workforce will now hold the title Education First Employer.

Education First Employers for MCTC are St. Claire HealthCare, Stober Drives and Fayette Heating and Air.

Companies that qualify to participate in this statewide program share similar values and have shown a commitment to go above and beyond to support employees through education and training. To achieve the Education First Employer designation businesses must provide tuition assistance, flexible scheduling and offer competitive wages.

These businesses must also actively partner with MCTC to enhance students’ employability skills and better position graduates for high earning potential in today’s economy.

“Kentucky is welcoming historic economic investments that are creating thousands of great new jobs. At the same time, we’re also seeing rising wages and record low unemployment,” said Governor Andy Beshear, “The Education First Employers initiative will make sure this rising prosperity reaches every Kentuckian where they live. It will also help us keep our promise to provide the best workforce for the increasing number of employers choosing our state to do business.”

The majority of students leaving higher education are making an impossible choice, forced to put their finances and work schedule before their pursuit of a better life. Education First Employers are working with MCTC to reverse this troubling trend.

“We were thrilled to join our sister colleges today in announcing area organizations that are Education First Employers,” said Dr. Laura McCullough, MCTC President/CEO. “St. Claire HealthCare, Stober Drives and Fayette Heating and Air have been wonderful partners for us, employing our graduates and supporting employees who choose to continue their education at MCTC. They all understand the value of education and make it a priority in how they operate. We are proud to call them partners and are honored to welcome them into the first cohort of Education First Employers.”

MCTC now looks to expand the initiative, inviting companies who are investing in workforce development to sign the Education First Employer. A full listing of current participating companies can be found at https://kctcs.edu/efe/

Businesses interested in pursuing the Education First Employer distinction can visit kctcs.edu or contact Kelly Heckman at [email protected] with the KCTCS Workforce and Economic Development Office to learn more.