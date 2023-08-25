August 22, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Joshua D. Brown, 42, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, third-degree possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing August 29.

Russell Eugene Cottingham, 49, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree strangulation, plea not guilty August 29.

Stanley Bess, 32, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, pretrial conference September 9.

James Hall, 41, first-degree criminal possession forged instrument, pretrial hearing August 29.

James Hall, 41, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference August 29.

Kenneth Charles Henderson, 52, disregard signal of officer direct traffic/flee, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Bryant Kemplin, 23, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference October 3.

Eric Edward McNutt, 45, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference December 12.

Tammy Radawn Sapp, 40, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, third-degree criminal trespassing two counts, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial hearing September 12.

James Alexander Smith, 26, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas M. Wilson, 25, improper start from parked position, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance first offense, plea not guilty September 12.

Dusty Carrington, 39, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, inadequate silencer, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.