Maysville Lions Club had a meeting on Aug. 3.

The meeting started after a great meal, prepared by Glenn George and Dallas Doyle.

After reports were given on the club, new business was brought up. First, we talked about building rental. We have to raise the rent on the building. Robbie Detro then turned meeting over to District Governor Steve Pederson of Tollesboro Lions Club.

Steve gave his plans for the upcoming year and talked about all the great work the lions are doing for our communities. Steve then inducted new member John George, who was sponsored by Glenn George.

Steve Inducted new officers for the year.

President, Robbie Detro.

First Vice President, Angela Jett.

Second Vice President, Dallas Doyle.

Secretary, Tom Jett.

Treasurer, Mike Walton.

Steve turned meeting back over to Robbie. Meeting was adjourned.

The Maysville Lions Club would like to thank everyone that donates glasses to us. We also would like to invite anyone that would be interested in becoming a lion to come to a meeting.