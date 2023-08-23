Harrison Memorial Hospital is excited to announce the newest addition to its medical staff, Ashley Blake, D.O. has joined Dr. Derek Clarke and Dr. Jennifer Canan in providing full-service obstetrical and gynecologic care to our female patients.

She will specialize in general gynecology care, as well as full-service obstetrical care, from pregnancy diagnosis to delivery and follow-up care.

“As a native of Cynthiana, Dr. Blake brings a deep understanding of the community’s needs and a passion for serving its residents,” says Dr. Stephen Toadvine, HMH Chief Executive Officer. “Her strong ties to the area and her expertise in women’s health makes her a tremendous asset to the HMH medical team and community.”

Dr. Blake graduated from Harrison County High School in 2010. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in cellular, molecular, and medical biology from Marshall University in Huntington, WV.

Continuing her pursuit of medical knowledge, Dr. Blake earned her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV. Her commitment to providing specialized care in obstetrics and gynecology led her to complete a residency through the University of Kentucky at the Bowling Green, KY campus.

She is member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In addition, Dr. Blake is a captain in the West Virginia National Guard. “I am so excited to be a part of HMH and return to Cynthiana where I can build new relationships with patients,” Dr. Blake said. “I believe the physician and patient are a team working together with a goal of great health. I want my patients to feel like they can reach out with questions and concerns and know I am there to listen and help them.”

Dr. Blake is married to Dr. Matthew Blake, an Internal Medicine physician, and they have two children.

Dr. Blake is currently accepting new patients at her office, conveniently located in Suite G4 at the HMH Primary Care Main Campus Women’s Health office, on the ground level of HMH near the Clinic Pharmacy. She will begin seeing patients on August 1, 2023.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Blake, interested individuals can call (859) 234-9955.