August 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Kimberly Daye Bradford, 51, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Bridget Lee Cline, 51, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Angela D. Greene, 55, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Vanessa Impson, 42, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference September 5.

Jacklyn Kaye Kendrick, 30, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Lawrence Christopher Lackey, 47, speeding 23 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Brad L. Napier, 31, fourth-degree assault minor injury two counts, pretrial conference September 26.

Brooklyn Elana Richardson, 23, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Damian Lee Thorp, 32, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, first-degree criminal mischief, no/expired registration plates, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, pretrial conference September 26.

Samantha Marie Welch, 30, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Gabriel Irwin, 18, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference September 12.

Gabriel Irwin, 18, second-degree fleeing or evading police, person 18-20 possession/purchase/attain purchase/have another purchase alcohol, pretrial conference September 12.

Beth Ann Purcell, 46, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference September 26.