August 21, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Alieha Bandalan, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference September 6.

Elizabeth Vaughn Casper, 33, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice September 25.

Johnathon R. Fite, 32, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Shane Henderson, 27, distribution of sexually explicit images no consent first offense, pretrial conference October 16.

Michael Holleran, 27, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance,security first offense, failure to appear, summons September 25.

Roselina Marie Ordonez, 27, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice September 25.

Blake Alvin Smith, 36, no tail lamps, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

William Brashears, 31, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference September 13.

William A. Brashears, 31, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference September 13.

Crystal Leigh Cecil, 47, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brianna Kaylee Earles, 26, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference October 16.

Mary A. Littleton, 51, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference September 25.

Jerimey Brent McAdams, 44, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, failure to wear seat belts, pretrial conference September 6.

Jose Ordonez, 21, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference August 28.

Jose G. Ordonez, 21, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference August 28.

Jaxon Dale Rees, 19, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, person 18-20 use/attain use false ID to obtain alcohol first offense, menacing, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference September 25.

Joshua G. Woods, 27, failure to or improper signal, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference September 6.

Joshua Graham Woods, 27, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to surrender revoked operators license, pretrial conference September 6.

Stephen Bowers, 34, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing August 28.

Ray S. Goodwin, 39, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference August 28.

Toni Jackson, 44, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference September 6.

Kyle James McKibben, 40, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense two counts, bound to grand jury.

Roy Wayne Purdon, 47, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication controlled substance, bound to grand jury.