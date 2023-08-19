Maysville Community and Technical College welcomed back students at all four campus locations this week.

According to Jessica Kern, Chief Officer of Enrollment and Student Services, 995 new students became a part of the MCTC family at the beginning of the fall semester, the highest number of new students enrolled since fall 2016, and that number is still growing as students enroll for 12- and 8-week classes.

“We always look forward to our students returning to campus, but to add nearly one thousand new faces has been even more incredible,” said Kern. “We are looking forward to a great semester and them returning to us in the spring to continue their education at MCTC.”

Also noteworthy, is that credential-seeking enrollment is up 16 percent compared to the first day of class in fall 2022.

“Our incredible new student enrollment growth is a testament to our team in enrollment services,” said Dr. Laura McCullough, MCTC President/CEO. “Our employees work diligently to assist students throughout the admissions and enrollment process, all the way through walking across the stage at graduation. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to ensuring the success of our students.”

As a part of the first week of classes, MCTC hosted Welcome Week events on each campus, which included food, a student resource fair, and giveaway items.

The resource fair was designed to expose students to the resources available to help them complete their goals both in and outside of the classroom. Student Support Services, Library Services, the Alumni Association, Diversity, and Tutoring Services, and many others were among the represented organizations.

For more information about MCTC, visit maysville.kctcs.edu.