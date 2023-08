On Friday, September 8, Catholic Rural Life of the Southeast Deanery welcomes you to their annual Farm Mass.

This year it will be held on the farm of Gary and Shirley Moran (5565 Moran Dr., Ripley 45167).

Mass starts at 7 p.m. with a potluck to follow. The Mass celebrant will be Archbishop Schnurr.

The event will happen rain or shine and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and a dish to share.

If you have questions, contact Marilyn Fryer, Catholic Rural Life at (937) 515-9075.