August 15, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Diauve Martegis Behanan, 24, failure to wear seat belts, operating vehicle with expired operators license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

John Keith Bradley, 40, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Edward Lee Lang, 45, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance second offense, pretrial conference September 5.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, pretrial conference September 5.

Preston Philpot, illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey, pretrial conference September 5.

Jamiee Sallee, 47, permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference September 26.

Rayven Taylor Hubbard, 21, failure to give right of way to emergency stopped vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference September 5.

Jon Thomas Johnson, 39, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree wanton endangerment police officer, bound to grand jury.

Dustin Kyle Highfield, 32, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference August 22.