August 15, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Amber N. Frost, 34, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense three counts, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing August 22.

James Hall, 41, first-degree criminal possession forged instrument, pretrial hearing August 22.

James Hall, 41, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial hearing August 22.

Damien J. Hebbeler, 20, murder, pretrial hearing August 29.

Jeremy D. Horton, 36, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, improper display of registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, tampering with evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, plea not guilty August 22.

Christopher Lee Clark, 36, second-degree criminal mischief, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference August 29.

Russell Eugene Cottingham, 49, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, no motorcycle operators license, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Cody Lyons, 80, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, pretrial hearing August 29.

Anthony D. Madden, 25, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference October 3.

Frank E. McDermott, 46, speeding 21 miles per hour over limit, failure of owner to maintain required insurance,security first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear.

Chrisopher A. Webb, 36, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jordan A. Armstrong, 28, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stanley Bess, 32, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, pretrial conference August 22.

Justin Cottingham, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brian Dummitt, 27, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol fourth or greater offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, driving DUI suspended license third offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial hearing August 22.

Mackenzie W. Grayson, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference September 19.

Rachel Hurley, local city ordinance, pretrial conference October 3.

Jill A. Lanthorn, 32, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference December 19.

Paul Nolen, 49, possession of marijuana, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference October 17.

Kayle M. Williams, 30, fourth-degree assault dating violence, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.