August 14, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Matthew J. Brock, 37, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brian James Burdine, 45, speeding five miles per hour over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear DOT.

Tyler Alan Cavagnetto, 38, too many passengers in vehicle, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ashley Renee Chamblin, 38, inadequate silencer, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, no/expired other state registration receipt or plates, failure to appear DOT.

Joseph Paul Doyle, 59, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference August 16.

Scott Jorgen Fiskars, 41, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference October 4.

Shiane Henderson, 27, distribution of sexually explicit images no consent first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

George Kimbrough, 65, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, summons September 25.

Brandi Lewis, 46, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, rear license not illuminated, failure to appear, notice September 13.

Joseph Rieder, 23, no/expired registration plates, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Justin Matthew Stanton, 24, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Cornell G. Tanner, 41, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession controlled substance, pretrial conference September 13.

Preston Barrett, 20, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference September 11.

Preston Barrett, 20, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, no operators/moped license, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference September 11.

Briggs Dean Bravard, 19, second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, person 18-20 possession/purchase/attain purchase/have another purchase alcohol, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference September 6.

Katlyn Conie, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol less than 21 years of age, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial hearing September 6.

Anthony Dye, 45, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 28.

Ashley J. Hendrickson, 37, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 28.

Leroy Plummer, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference October 2.

Leroy Dwayne II Plummer, 28, operating vehicle with expired operators license, pretrial conference October 2.

Joseph Vaughn, 36, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference November 5.

Joseph L. Vaughn, 36, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference November 5.

Timothy Gentry, 34, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference September 11.

Alexis M. Helms, 21, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference August 16.

Gabriel K. Irwin, 18, first-degree fleeing or evading police two counts, second-degree escape identity facility, resisting arrest, bound to grand jury.

Kyle James McKibben, 40, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense two counts, pretrial conference August 21.

Roy Wayne Purdon, 47, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial hearing August 21.

Bobby Woods, 40, rear license not illuminated, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Bobby Joe Woods, 40, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.