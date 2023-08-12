Bring your own picnic and enjoy a performance of “The Comedy of Errors” by Cincinnati Shakespeare in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at Limestone Landing, sponsored by the Maysville Arts Commission.

The Comedy of Errors in a slapstick farce about the twin sons of an Ephesus merchant that are unaware of each other’s existence.

The Cincinnati troupe has been a favorite here in Maysville and has been well received with enthusiastic support by our citizens. Bring the family out for a wonderful evening!

Additionally, the Maysville Arts Commission wants to remind high school seniors at Mason County, St. Patrick, and home schooled about the $1,000 Mike Thomas Performing Arts Scholarship applications being delivered to guidance counselors in early 2024.

Join us on Facebook for more activities and announcements, including the International Day at downtown merchants on Oct. 7.