August 8, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Danny Knell, 58, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, plea not guilty September 19.

David Travis Rister, 43, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Christopher Sprouse, 26, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference October 3.

Dustin Cottingham, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference September 26.

Dustin Cottingham, 32, no tail lamps, rear license no illuminated, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference September 26.

Kirkland Everman, 25, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, pretrial hearing October 3.

Kirkland Everman, 25, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, pretrial conference October 3.

Colton R. Highfield, 20, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, pretrial conference November 28.

Brandi R. Aldridge, 35, careless driving, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance second or greater offense, illegal possession of legend drug, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing August 15.

Ruth A. Cushard, 51, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing August 15.

Christa Lasha Wilburn, 19, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 29.