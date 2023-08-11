The Children of the American Revolution Day of Service is observed during the week of April 5 to honor the anniversary of when the organization was founded.

The Limestone Society provided a free art activity for children during the Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival at Paxton Inn.

Senior President Belle Cord and President Alayna French purchased seed packets on behalf of the society to donate to Hindman Settlement School’s Foodways program.

Limestone Society CAR has had one of its busiest summers in recent history.

On June 13, CAR members joined with Limestone Chapter DAR and George Mason Chapter SAR to observe Flag Day with their annual potluck picnic at the home of Robert and Gwendolyn Boone in downtown Maysville.

The CAR kids enjoyed kicking off the new year’s theme of “Cultivating Tomorrow’s Leaders” in which agriculture and natural resources are the focus.

On July 4, Limestone Society, with the assistance of their DAR and SAR leaders, had a float in the Maysville Independence Day Parade.

The Kentucky State Summer Workshop and Board Meeting were held at Blackacre State Nature Preserve in Louisville on July 15.

Members from Limestone Society attending were Carter Drew Watts, Leah Emberton, and Layni Emberton.

The workshop was led by State President Leah Emberton and Senior State President Dena Green.

Members participated in activities to learn about the new programs that included a slideshow about the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, played a game of USDA trivia, discussed the role of Victory Gardens, toured the Tyler Homestead, and viewed the largest community gardens in the state.

On July 18, members had a special meeting at the Beechwood Community Center.

Deputy Director and Summer Lunch Coordinator for the Housing Authority of Maysville Michelle Moss gave the group a tour and explained about their summer feeding program which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

They learned about how the food is delivered then processed to feed hundreds of children throughout the summer months. They then enjoyed lunch and a seed activity.

On July 24-25, Limestone Society was well represented at the Mid-Southern Region Meeting in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

As national board members, Leah Emberton and Taylor Watts participated in skits and workshops that teach the members about all the various programs that CAR is promoting for the year.

As part of a service project during the meeting, Alayna French and Senior President Belle Cord volunteered with picking up trash in the area.

Members and seniors enjoyed touring Gatlinburg and some took a bus tour of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park to Clingmans Dome.

Other Limestone Society members who attended were Layni Emberton and Carter Drew Watts. They were accompanied by senior leaders Belle Cord, Dena Green, Teresa Huber, Cindy and Shayne Emberton.

On Aug. 3, members met at Paxton Inn for a fun morning of painting rocks. The rocks will be used to decorate the inn’s garden and other landscapes.

For more information on CAR membership and activities, please email [email protected] or call 882-2011.