August 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

William Fields, 55, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference September 26.

Nicholas Grammas, 42, nonresident hunting/trapping without license/permit two counts, illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey two counts, trapping violations, pretrial conference August 22.

Rayven Taylor Hubbard, 21, failure to give right of way to emergency stopped vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference August 15.

Amanda Bauer, 34, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Daniel Noah Johnson, 35, harassing communications, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference September 26.

Gabriel Irwin, 18, fourth-degree assault dating violence, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference August 22.

Jon Thomas Johnson, 39, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree wanton endangerment police officer, pretrial hearing August 15.

Rickey Allen Moorhead, 47, first-degree strangulation two counts, fourth-degree assault minor injury, menacing, pretrial hearing August 15.