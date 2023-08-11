The International Paper Maysville Mill hosted three groups of first responders on-site during the week of July 24 for a lunch and learn.

This group included members of the Maysville Fire Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville Police Department, and the Mason County Emergency Management Department.

Each group was given a presentation on hazards & risks associated with the mill in regards to fire, security, and chemicals.

“Mill representatives took this opportunity to provide some safety training and had open discussions about the risks that emergency personnel will face when responding to an emergency at the Maysville Mill,” said Micah Evans, Business Unite Manager Finished Products.

“Following the presentation and discussions, we conducted a mill tour and highlighted critical areas where emergency responses are most likely to occur. We received a great response and good feedback from our time with the agencies,” said Micah.

Mike Tumey, Environmental Health and Safety Manager, commented, “It was a great opportunity to share information and allowed first responders to get a first-hand view of what they may encounter while in a non-emergency setting. This was also an opportunity to show our appreciation of this group face to face.”