August 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Preston Barrett, 20, no operators license, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference August 14.

Jack L. II Boone, 52, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference October 4.

Lisa Fields Bradsford, 56, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference October 2.

Charlotte Rose Hughes, 29, improper registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Judith McFarland, 59, disregarding stop sign, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kimberly Ann Miller, 39, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 2.

Alexandria Myrick, 26, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 16.

Jose Orta, 45, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference October 4.

Robert Timothy Jr. Palmer, 46, second-degree stalking, pretrial conference October 4.

Kristi Kay Phillips, 28, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Paul Planck, 47, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear DOT.

William A. Polley, 32, no operators/moped license, failure to appear, summons September 11.

Cynthia E. Russell, 57, no operators/moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to yield in road work zone, pretrial conference October 2.

Patrick M. Avery, 28, public intoxication controlled substance, fourth-degree assault dating violence, pretrial conference September 11.

Lisa Bradford, 56, public intoxication controlled substance, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference October 2.

Anthony Wayne Davis, 46, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, pretrial conference September 13.

Jeffrey Scott Evans, 54, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brandon A. Fields, 40, second-degree burglary, pretrial conference September 11.

Calvin B. Hill, 39, possession of marijuana, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference October 9.

Calvin B. Hill, 39, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, obstruction operate moving vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference October 9.

Paul Huffman, 51, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference September 11.

Paul J. Huffman, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference September 11.

Brian James, 40, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference October 9.

Brian Michael James, 40, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference October 9.

Rickey O. Jones, 53, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rickey Owen Jones, 53, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rickey Owen Jones, 53, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rickey Owen Jones, 53, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Nicole Bainter, 31, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 16.

Stephen Bowers, 34, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing August 16.

Shy Bowling, 20, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference August 16.

Gabriel K. Irwin, 18, first-degree fleeing or evading police two counts, second-degree escape identify facility, resisting arrest, pretrial hearing August 14.

Michael Martin, 31, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference September 11.

Michael Martin, 31, inciting a riot, pretrial conference September 11.

Tara Stewart, 43, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference August 16.