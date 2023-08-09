Savage Valley Health through the Kathleen Savage and Louis Nulton Browning Fund has awarded $27,000 in funding to Hayswood Home Health.

This funding will support structure repairs for their branch office building located in Flemingsburg.

Hayswood Home Health provides skilled healthcare services in the residence of their patients in the communities of Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, and Robertson counties.

The Fleming County branch office serves the areas of Fleming and Lewis County.

The office houses the clinical supervision, clinical staff, and medical records for these areas. Built in 1972, the building needs a new roof, exterior brick work, drywall repairs, ceiling repairs, painting, and new light fixtures.

“Hayswood Home Health provides a much-needed service in the Buffalo Trace area,” said Lou Browning, Founding Partner of Savage Valley Health. “This funding will assist health care professionals providing care to members in our region.”

Hayswood Home Health started in 1972 as part of Hayswood Hospital. After the hospital closed Hayswood Home Health ran under a couple of different organizations before becoming a free-standing not-for-profit corporation, Hayswood Health Services, Inc.

Hayswood Home Health provides home health services in accordance with regulatory requirements including Medicare conditions of participation and state licensure laws.

Services are provided in the residence of patients under a plan of care that is established and periodically reviewed by a physician. Services can include skilled nursing, physical therapy, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, and home health aide services on a part-time or intermittent basis.

“Hayswood Home Health has served our community for over 50 years,” said Kaye Browning, Founding Partner of Savage Valley Health. “We are pleased to be able to provide funding that will allow them to continue to serve the health needs of the community.”

Savage Valley Health is a review board representing medical service providers in the two neighboring Ohio counties and the Buffalo Trace Region. Its board includes members from hospitals, medical practitioners, health service providers, clergy, and lay person.

It welcomes applications for funding projects that will help improve the quality of health in Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason and Robertson Counties in Kentucky and Adams and Brown Counties in Ohio.

SVH has created a grant process that will consider applications after a thorough review by the SVH board.

Its recommendations are forwarded to the Kathleen Savage and Louis Nulton Browning Fund for consideration and funding determination.

You may submit a grant application by requesting an application via email at savagevalleyhealth@gmail.com.

A Primary Plus grant request to SVH for its Resident Doctors-Mobile Physicians program received a $40,000 award in 2022.