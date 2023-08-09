CYNTHIANA — Harrison Memorial Hospital has been awarded the prestigious five-star rating in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2023.

HMH is proud to be recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the nation, joining an elite group of only five hospitals in Kentucky to receive this distinguished honor.

The CMS assigns star ratings annually to hospitals across the country by selecting 46 of the hospital quality measures CMS publicly reports on medicare.gov.

Then CMS divides them into five measure groups: mortality, readmission, safety of care, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

These ratings serve as a reflection of the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and ensuring positive patient outcomes.

Stephen Toadvine, M.D., the Chief Executive Officer of HMH, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the hospital’s staff in achieving this significant milestone.

“Receiving a five-star rating from CMS is a testament to our unwavering commitment to patient care and safety. It is an honor to be recognized among the top hospitals in the country. We owe this achievement to the exceptional efforts of our entire HMH team,” he said.

HMH continues to focus on improving patient outcomes and experiences through evidence-based practices, cutting edge technologies, and compassionate care.

The hospital remains dedicated to its mission of delivering high-quality healthcare services to our community, and this recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to excellence.