August 2, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Nicole M. Bainter, 31, first-degree fleeing or evading police, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial hearing August 16.

Kayla Bishop, 35, failure to wear seat belts, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Jeremy Joseph Coffie, 43, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, no operators/moped license, rear license not illuminated, failure to appear, summons September 11.

Michael Dale England, 49, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security second or greater offense, one headlight, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Justin Metcalf, 34, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to produce insurance card, rear license not illuminated, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Justin P. Metcalf, 34, disregarding stop sign, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Justin P. Metcalf, 34, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christina Riggs, 51, theft by deception five counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ansh None Singh, 18, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Courtney Woodruff, 36, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference September 25.

Zackery Alexander Boyes, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brian T. Charles, 25, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference September 25.

Brian Tyler Charles, 25, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference September 25.

Tamalia Dudley, 63, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference September 25.

Brian Leimberger, 32, local city ordinance, pretrial conference September 25.

Justin Wheeler, 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference September 25.

Amanda D. Bauer, 34, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference September 11.

David Constant, 39, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference August 16.

David Constant, 39, bomb threats, pretrial conference August 16.

Brian Travid Kiskaden, 39, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense two counts, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference August 7.

Joseph McKinney, 19, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Joseph Logan McKinney, 19, no operators/moped license, first-degree fleeing or evading police, traffic in marijuana first offense, bound to grand jury.

Mason A. Minton, 34, third-degree assault inmate assault on corrections, first-degree escape identify institution, bound to grand jury.

Julian M. Noel, 31, failure to use signal properly, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, possession of marijuana bound to grand jury.

Jessy Rowe, 30, first-degree sodomy victim under 12 years of age, incest with person less than 12 years of age, first-degree rape victim under 12 years of age, pretrial hearing August 9.

Tara Stewart, 43, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.