Sixty Percent

Issue one in the state of Ohio if it’s an article that you don’t want sixty percent is great but while on the other hand what if it’s turned around one of these days and it’s something you want. How great will it be it would be like ten of us people were working and six of us voted that four of you shouldn’t get any pays that’s better than us would that be a good analogy would that be what you would want, thank you very much.

Code of conduct

I was watching Meet The Press yesterday with Chuck Todd and he was talking about code of conduct and discussing this with different people. And this is my belief and I think it should be true any appointed officer or elected official no matter if it’s a king, a queen or the President should be held liable for any wrongdoing they do. There should be a code of conduct for them just like there is for us common people if they do wrong I don’t care they should be held responsible for it instead of just saying hey that’s the President or that’s one of the Congressman or that’s a big judge. That is my belief and everybody is entitled to their own thoughts and their own beliefs. Thank you very much you all have a good day and keep up the good work.

Letter to the editor

Some man wrote a letter to the editor in another paper it should take sixty percent to change the Constitution that is great on some things but what if it’s something else that you don’t want. If you’re old enough to vote it ought to be one person one vote everybody’s votes should count the same. I was once a building representative on one of the schools we had several teachers that paid their dues and had been there several years. When I went to the meeting they wanted to have it that they wanted us to vote right then this was my first year being a building representative it’s been a lot of years ago. They wanted to vote I said no that’s not fair these people are members they pay their dues and I’m going back to my building and I’ll bring you back how many ever no’s I have and how many yes’s I have. That’s the way it should be with the Constitution with anything that’s going on I’ve lost a lot of things I voted for in the election but my vote should count the same as anybody else’s and your vote should count the same way there’s no reason for one person’s vote to be better than somebody else’s. Anybody that thinks that they better study again because it might not be something you want the next time thank you very much.