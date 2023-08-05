Lawrence Creek Farm LLC to Ricky A. Bevins and Patsy S. Bevins, 0.314 Acres Kentucky Highway 3071, no monetary consideration.

Kentucky Annual Conference of The United Methodist to Washinton Central Methodist Church INC, Multiple Parcels Mason County, no monetary consideration.

Justin M. Lancaster to Cory Detro and Lauren Detro, 705 Baldwin Drive, $220,000.

Tammy K. Alburg and Kelly D. Alburg to Jeffrey Kale Madden, 6963 Kentucky 11, $40,000.

John C. Bess and Katherine Peterson Bessto Jacob Haas and Crystal Haas, 433 Pelham Street, $30,000.

Jerry Wayne Fields to Brandy Hochschild and Jody Hochschild, 3005 Fernleaf Drive, $131,000.

Terry L. Barrett to Nathaniel Elijah Goodman and Erika Renee George, 511 and 513 Central Avenue, $66,000.

Robert Allen Jr. Brewer and Leigh Moss Brewer to Jonathan Deatley and Elizabeth Deatley, 7035 Taylor Mill Road, $330,000.

Kentucky Annual Conference of The United Methodist to Shannon Methodist Church INC, 5763 US 62, no monetary consideration.

Molli E. Dugan and Mollie Hinson to Mario A. Mercado, 493 North Shawnee Road, $199,500.

Harvin Kirk Alexander and Allison Lynn Alexander to Jacob Hester and Payton Hester, 5022 Allens Lane May’s Lick, $68,900.

Bess Properties LLC and Javier Cardenas and Nancy Cardenas, 611 Forence Street 515 Wood Street 402 Buckner Street, $80,000.

Bulldog Investments LLC to Griffin Properties LLC, Property in Mason and Bracken Counties, $329,000.