FLEMINGSBURG — A Women’s Conference will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 at Flemingsburg Baptist Church from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carole Leathem, author of Are You Ready to Find Joy When Life Gets Messy?, will lead a break-out session and be the keynote speaker.

Carole Leathem knows firsthand about the strain depression and anxiety can put on a marriage, despite the promise to love through sickness and health. Carole’s husband, Bill, was a pastor when he began a cycle of struggling with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

As Leathem learned to deal with his episodes of anger, control, and thoughts of suicide, she also began fighting for her forty-six-year marriage and her own survival.

She documents her story in her new book, Are You Ready to Find Joy When Life Gets Messy? How I’m Surviving My Husband’s Journey with Depression, Anxiety, and Suicidal Thoughts, to help others walking through similar journeys.

A gifted speaker, teacher, storyteller, and encourager, Carole has been speaking at women’s retreats and teaching Bible studies for over twenty years.

Carole was a commercial actress in Hollywood for fifteen years. She has been married to her husband, Bill, a retired pastor, for forty-six years, and they live in Bakersfield, California.

They have two children and seven grandchildren. Carole is passionate about sharing her story with those God puts in her life. She loves spending time at the beach, especially Maui, and never tires of visiting Disneyland.

June Fultz, a morning break-out speaker, is a 1984 graduate of nursing school. She has worked for more than 35 years at Meadowview Regional Medical Center working in ICU, ER, Cath Lab and Education.

She also worked 5 years at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Mrs. Fultz was also a flight nurse at UK hospital in Lexington. She retired in 2015.

June will be sharing information about mental illness from her experience as a Christian and nurse in the medical field.

Traci Collins, another morning break-out speaker, has lived in Fleming County for the past four years.

She has been married to the love of her life, Tim, for almost 21 years. They have two beautiful daughters, Ryleigh and Layla. Tim and Traci have been serving in ministry together for 14 years, four of which have been at Ewing Baptist.

Traci has been dealing with several health issues for the past year. She will be speaking about mental illness from her personal perspective.

Full schedule for the conference:

8:30 a.m., continental breakfast.

9 a.m., call to worship.

9:40 a.m., first break-out session.

10:40 a.m., break.

10:50 a.m., second break-out session.

Noon, lunch.

1 p.m., call to worship.

1:30 p.m., Christian author, Carole Leathem.

3 p.m., prayers for safe travels home.

Cost for attendance to the conference is $7. For more information, please contact 606-207-0067 or [email protected].

To register, please go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftf4KGbgHgbHmQ35Cw316OGGHjZK6JJokBlT2NYcuHH4-RwQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0&pli=1