FLEMINGSBURG — The Fleming County Family and Consumer Sciences program’s Katie Fryman, FCS Extension Agent, will host the following nutritional education program, called “Cooking through the Calendar” to help improve your life with two great events.

Hillsboro Area: Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Flemingsburg Area: Aug. 24 from noon to 1 p.m.

The featured recipe at this event will be Skillet Pork Chops with Peaches.

Our Hillsboro location is held at the Hillsboro Christian Church Fellowship Hall on Denton Street and our Flemingsburg location is held at the Fleming County Extension office on Elizaville Road.

To reserve your spot at one of these “Cooking through the calendar” events, contact the Fleming County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service by calling 606-845-4641.

You can also visit our website at http://fleming.ca.uky.edu/content/family-consumer-sciences or contact Katie Fryman, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent at the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Service at [email protected].

Friend us on Facebook at FCFCS.