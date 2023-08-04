FORT MITCHELL, KENTUCKY — Lt. Governor Coleman visits DCCH Center for Children and Families to show support for a cause that is near and dear to her heart.

On a beautiful day in the bluegrass it was all smiles from some of DCCH’s residents as they got to introduce themselves to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and even participate in showing her around the residential hall.

Denise Govan, President/CEO for DCCH Center, along with other staff escorted Lt. Governor Coleman on a full tour of the facilities and shared with her the different services DCCH Center offers to children and families across the state of Kentucky.

With DCCH Center’s 175th anniversary celebration quickly approaching the Lt. Governor’s timely visit also included a question and answer time with some key staff members. During this time Ron Bertsch, Therapeutic Foster Care/Adoption Director for DCCH, praised the Lt. Governor’s initiative started in 2020, to waive the testing fee for Kentuckians seeking to earn their GED and commented on how breaking this boundary helps those seeking to live in DCCH’s Independent Living facilities.

Staff also spoke with Coleman about the rise in need for foster families even though the number of children in need has decreased, citing COVID-19 and inflation as possible reasons that people are not as willing to become foster families. The need is great though. As of July 1, there were 8,421 children in out-of-home care in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The Lt. Governor is an adoptive parent herself and understands both the challenges and rewards that comes with bringing a child into your family under non-traditional circumstances. Beaming with pride as she spoke about her daughter’s adoption story it was clear to see how near and dear to her heart the work that DCCH Center for Children and Families does.

For information on the how to become a Foster Care Provider or the 175th Celebration scheduled for September 30th, 2023, please visit www.dcchcenter.org

DCCH Center provides around the clock residential treatment for children ages 6 to 14 with significant emotional and behavioral challenges, often related to extreme neglect and/or sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. DCCH also provides therapeutic foster care and adoption services, an independent living program, targeted case management, and outpatient therapy, which is open to the public. Founded in 1848, DCCH strives to improve the lives of children who have been impacted by childhood trauma and to bring families together for a bright, healthy, and happy future.

If you would like more information about this topic please contact Cassandra Patterson at ​[email protected]​.