August 1, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Kirkland Everman, 25, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, pretrial conference August 8.

Mackenie W. Grayson, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, pretrial conference August 8.

Nolan Bray, 41, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference August 15.

Brian Dummitt, 27, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol fourth or greater offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, driving DUI suspended license third offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial hearing August 15.

Trey A. Flinders, 23, operating moving vehicle with expired operators license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference August 29.

Trey Allen Flinders, 23, no operators/moped license, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing August 29.

Tyler J. Patton, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, endangering the welfare of a minor three counts, pretrial conference September 12.

Darrell Owen Smith, 21, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference August 8.

Angel M. Barbee, 19, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, reckless driving, plea not guilty August 29.

Coy Braden Hill, 21, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference August 15.

Bretton Kyle McKinney, 28, instructional permit violations, failure to appear.

Brandon Spurlock, 41, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear.

Shawn Zornes, 34, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.